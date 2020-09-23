Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,939.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.23 million and $40,939.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00079850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.01470710 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00203201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,078,985,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

