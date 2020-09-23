Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$10.25 Price Target

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) received a C$10.25 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bloom Burton cut Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

TSE GUD traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.02. 84,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.81. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.73 and a twelve month high of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.34.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$53.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.45 million. Analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

