Raymond James Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $320.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.95.

HUBS stock opened at $282.18 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $320.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

