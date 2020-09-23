Raymond James Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $48.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in KB Home by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $18,382,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 15.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

