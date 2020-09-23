Raymond James Reiterates C$23.50 Price Target for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor (TSE:IFP) has been assigned a C$23.50 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.28. The company had a trading volume of 191,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interfor will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.