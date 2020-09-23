Reality Shares FundStrat DQM Long ETF (NYSEARCA:DQML) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Reality Shares FundStrat DQM Long ETF (NYSEARCA:DQML) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares FundStrat DQM Long ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares FundStrat DQM Long ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.