Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

