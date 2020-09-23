RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.90.

RealPage stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. On average, analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $85,952,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,158 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter worth $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 192.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 361,997 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RealPage by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

