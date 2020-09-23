Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sixt (ETR: SIX2) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2020 – Sixt was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Sixt was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Sixt was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Sixt was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Sixt was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Sixt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Sixt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/5/2020 – Sixt was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Sixt was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.27 and its 200-day moving average is €66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sixt SE has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

