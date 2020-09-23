Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
RCON traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
About Recon Technology
