Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RCON traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

