Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $67,159.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

