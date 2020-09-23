Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.85.

About Redcape Hotel Group Pty

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

