Redd Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Redd has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $24.25 million and $33,375.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

