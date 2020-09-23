ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 35.8% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,524.91 or 1.00300124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00646456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01372972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00111898 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, BiteBTC, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.