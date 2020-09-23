Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.50. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.