Reed Hastings Sells 34,853 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $491.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,245. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $81,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $325,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

