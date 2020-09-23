Regal Beloit Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

