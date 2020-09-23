Regalcoin (REC) Market Capitalization Reaches $41,730.93

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $41,730.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

