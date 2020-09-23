Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $167.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $171.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $648.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.80 million to $661.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $598.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.90 million to $651.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Renasant by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 143.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,436,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Renasant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Renasant by 140.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

