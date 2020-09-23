Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

