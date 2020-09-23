Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.27

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 11563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

