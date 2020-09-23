Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.15-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.45 EPS.
RCII stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
