Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.15-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.45 EPS.

RCII stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

