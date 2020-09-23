Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
