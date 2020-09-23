Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.44 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

