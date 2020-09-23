Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.50 Million

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $86.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.70 million to $87.57 million. Repligen posted sales of $69.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $338.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.91 million to $340.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $399.34 million, with estimates ranging from $385.17 million to $411.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,197. Repligen has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

