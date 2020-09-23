Request (REQ) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Request has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and $2.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, Binance and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Request has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.47 or 0.04368028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinExchange, WazirX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Binance, Coineal, COSS, KuCoin, CoinPlace, Huobi Global and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

