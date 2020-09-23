Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Endo International (ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2020 – Endo International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,240. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Endo International PLC alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Endo International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.