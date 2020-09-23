Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Endo International (ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/23/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/21/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/16/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/11/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/1/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/14/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 8/12/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/31/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/27/2020 – Endo International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,240. Endo International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.42.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
