Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Merck KGaA (MRK)

9/22/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €123.80 ($145.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,641 shares. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a one year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.41.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

