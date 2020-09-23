Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $295.00

Restore PLC (LON:RST) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.99), with a volume of 266999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.99).

RST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $383.25 million and a P/E ratio of 169.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01.

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,132.11).

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

