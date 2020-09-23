Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Down 7.6%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,497,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,823,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

