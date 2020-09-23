Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Down 8%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.86. 858,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 676,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $50,632 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

