Revain Reaches Market Cap of $121.27 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. In the last week, Revain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $121.27 million and approximately $661,520.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Kuna, BitForex, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Kucoin, BitFlip and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.