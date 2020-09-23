Reviewing Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Nortech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.73 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Nortech Systems $116.33 million 0.11 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nortech Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A Nortech Systems 0.61% 3.56% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonso Electronics International and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Bonso Electronics International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

