Reviewing Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Equifax (OTCMKTS:EFX)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion and Equifax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 Equifax $3.51 billion 5.40 -$398.80 million $5.62 27.77

Lion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equifax. Equifax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lion has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equifax has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lion and Equifax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A Equifax 1 12 4 0 2.18

Equifax has a consensus target price of $166.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Equifax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than Lion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Equifax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and Equifax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% Equifax 8.03% 28.46% 9.26%

Summary

Equifax beats Lion on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants. It also provides over-the-counter pharmaceuticals comprising analgesics, cold medicine, tonics and nutrients, antidiarrheal drugs, gastrointestinal medicine, eyedrops, gum-disease treatments, analgesics and anti-inflammatory poultices, medicinal skin-care products, and insecticides; and medical/toiletry products that include semi-adhesive cooling pads. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, which comprise laundry detergents, pre-care products, bleaches, fabric softeners, and clothing care agents; and living care products, including dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and cooking-aid products. Further, it provides direct marketing products, such as supplements and drinks, health and functional food products, hair care products, etc.; gift and channel-specific products comprising gifts, novelties, etc.; chemicals that include fat and oil products, carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for and construction, etc.; and detergent for institutional use. Additionally, the company offers pet supplies, including sanitary products, oral care, body care, laundry care and room care products, etc.; and provides construction, real estate, transportation and storage, and temporary staffing services. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through Internet. The company serves customers in financial service, mortgage, employers, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

