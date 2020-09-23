Reviewing LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and InnerWorkings (OTCMKTS:INWK)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and InnerWorkings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A InnerWorkings 0 3 0 0 2.00

InnerWorkings has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and InnerWorkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -1.25% -13.03% -4.52% InnerWorkings -1.81% 0.46% 0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and InnerWorkings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.18 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A InnerWorkings $1.16 billion 0.13 -$10.07 million $0.14 20.14

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnerWorkings.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnerWorkings beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

