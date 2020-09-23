Reviewing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) & Caledonia Mining (OTCMKTS:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Caledonia Mining and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.61 $42.02 million N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Caledonia Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65% Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66%

Summary

Caledonia Mining beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

