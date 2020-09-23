Reviewing United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) & Iridium World Communications (NYSE:IRIDQ)

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United States Cellular and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular 4.48% 4.24% 2.17% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for United States Cellular and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular 0 1 3 1 3.00 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Cellular currently has a consensus price target of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.66%. Given United States Cellular’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Iridium World Communications.

Volatility & Risk

United States Cellular has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 8.39, suggesting that its stock price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of United States Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United States Cellular and Iridium World Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular $4.02 billion 0.64 $127.00 million $1.44 20.82 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Iridium World Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It also provides roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards. In addition, the company offers assortment of consumer electronics consisting of headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. It serves approximately 5.1 million customers, including retail consumers, governments, and small-to-mid-size business customers in construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate industries. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as Website and telesales. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 retail stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About Iridium World Communications

There is no company description available for Iridium World Communications Ltd.

