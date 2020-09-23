Reviewing YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YRC Worldwide and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide 0 2 0 0 2.00 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.27%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than YRC Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YRC Worldwide and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide $4.87 billion 0.04 -$104.00 million ($2.44) -1.61 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.29 $8.48 million $0.61 25.18

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YRC Worldwide. YRC Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

YRC Worldwide has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YRC Worldwide and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide -1.40% N/A -4.45% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . beats YRC Worldwide on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,600 tractors comprising 5,400 owned and 2,200 leased tractors; and 30,700 trailers consisting of 22,700 owned and 8,000 leased trailers. The Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day, consolidation/distribution, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truckload, and other specialized services; guaranteed and expedited delivery services consisting of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, newpenn.com, and reddawayregional.com e-commerce Websites that offer online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,500 tractors, including 4,800 owned and 1,700 leased tractors; and 14,300 trailers comprising 10,600 owned and 3,700 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

