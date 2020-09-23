REVV Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $652,626.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00227200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.01477297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00202306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.