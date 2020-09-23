Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

