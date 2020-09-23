Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 314,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $289,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,345. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

