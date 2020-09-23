Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.90. Rifco shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

