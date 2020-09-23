Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.90. Rifco shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

