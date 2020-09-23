RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.70. 9,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 168,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 149,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

