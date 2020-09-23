RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.07.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $863.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RMR Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RMR Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RMR Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

