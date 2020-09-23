Robotina 1-Day Volume Tops $1,642.00 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Robotina has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,642.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

