Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on October 20th

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $392.73 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.04 and its 200-day moving average is $376.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

