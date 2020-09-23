Royal Bank of Canada Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,329.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,289.33.

NYSE:AZO traded down $11.79 on Wednesday, hitting $1,154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,826. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,205.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,087.63. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.01 by $7.92. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 65.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in AutoZone by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

