Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $290.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $290.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.60 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $31.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,550,906. The firm has a market cap of $393.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.97 and its 200 day moving average is $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

