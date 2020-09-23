RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Down 7.5%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 786,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 805,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.