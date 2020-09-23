Rubycoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022280 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004578 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.